JOPLIN, Mo. — A group of volunteers are helping families find loved ones at Peace Church Cemetery.

For Memorial Day weekend Peace Church Cemetery has volunteers near the front entrance guiding families to the burial sites of their relatives.

This is something the cemetery does every year to help families find their loved ones and pay their respects.

“We were able to get some records that was originally done back in the 60s. Since then we’ve able to enhance it through find a grave. Or from ancestry and different things like that. we’ve been able to put it in a book now that has the names alphabetized,” said Jim Beeler, Peace Church Cemetery Caretaker.

Peace Church Cemetery will have volunteers on hand helping families find graves tomorrow from 9 in the morning until 5pm.