JOPLIN, Mo. — A campground in Joplin had a family friendly Mother’s Day celebration.

This afternoon Rivers Bend Family Resort held a Family Fun Day on its eight acre campground.

They had bounce houses, water features, foam machine and games for the kids.

“This whole kids day just kind of started out with having something fun to do for our kids. We seen that our kids had a good time and we decided to branch it out,” said Kyle Knight, Owner.

“Our hope is to bring people in to see what we have to offer. We have the beautiful spring, the creek its so pretty out here. And we just want people to enjoy it like we’re enjoying it,” said Anesa Knight, Owner.

They plan on hosting more free family friendly events in the future along with concerts and other programs.