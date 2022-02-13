CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local Boy Scouts group is raising money for future camping trips.

This morning Carthage Troop 9 held its annual fundraiser breakfast at First United Methodist Church Carthage.

The scouts cooked eggs, bacon, sausage, waffles and biscuits and gravy.

“This helps out with camps and people who can’t afford it, can help them out. I feel us doing this if we can raise enough money we can help out a lot of people,” said Ethan Hunt, Boy Scout.

“It makes me feel good because we are giving out food to people. And also it means to help the others get more money so they can go to these expensive trips and more expensive activities,” said Brock Richardson, Boy Scout.

Several companies donated food for today’s breakfast.

More than 70 people showed up for the meal.