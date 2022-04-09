JOPLIN, Mo. — A local bank is helping with spring cleaning and fighting hunger.

This afternoon Arvest Bank at 32nd and Rangeline held its second annual Shred-A-Thon.

Community members could dump old documents to be shredded for free and donate money to help the Arvest million meals campaign.

“We started several years ago working to raise awareness over the importance of identity theft protection. And we just had the idea since the time of year we are trying to do this is around tax season,” said Rebecca Dunham, Arvest Sales Manager.

“Every dollar that’s raised here today stays local in the community. One dollar equals five meals that supports all of our food partners around our Joplin region,” said Ellen Harney, Arvest Marketing Assistant.

They were also selling meals for $5.

All the money raised today will go to eleven nonprofits throughout the four states.

If you weren’t able to make it out today you can make a donation at any Arvest Bank through May 28.