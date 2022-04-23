JOPLIN, Mo. — The community is coming together to raise money for the families of two fallen Joplin Police Officers.

Today the Community Support Services of Missouri hosted a spaghetti feed fundraiser to benefit Corporal Ben Cooper and Officer Jake Reed’s families.

The nonprofit offers services for individuals with special needs.

“We work very closely with JPD with our crisis intervention program. We call on them often when we are serving the individuals that we serve that have a little higher needs. when we got the news that awful day of what happened it hit us pretty hard. We have pretty close ties to Officer Reed he had actually responded for us numerous times, and had become a familiar face to us. And Corporal Cooper’s daughter received some services through us as well so this hit pretty close to home,” said Jeannie Brown, Community Support Services, Director of Behavior Services.

They are planning on hosting a memorial softball tournament next year to honor Corporal Cooper and Officer Reed.

If you are unable to make it out tonight you can still donate by clicking here.