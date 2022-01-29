JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin church is expanding its food program.

The Joplin First Church of the Nazarene is adding a new event to its monthly food distribution.

“A friendship dinner, just to show our love and appreciation for the people here in our neighborhood,” said Pastor Jay Dick, Joplin First Church of the Nazarene.

Saturday night the Joplin First Church of the Nazarene hosted its first friendship dinner for the community.

“Mainly it will help to strengthen the bonds between us and the people we serve. We really feel like God called us to do this. He supplied the money for it. We’ve done very little extra fundraising. It seems like people turn up with donations,” said Pastor Jay.

The church plans on hosting the dinners every few months.

“It depends partly on how it turns out. It’s something we would like to do because we want to be acquainted with our neighbors.” said Pastor Jay.

The church added tonight’s meal after giving out hundreds of to-go meals to community members every month.

“People have had some difficulty. some have lost their work. Their work’s been downsized and then there are some that are really afraid to go to work even. We want them to know they’re loved and we care for them and we don’t have a lot of resources at our church, but we sure would love to help,” said Pastor Jay.

The son of a church member came from Springfield to prepare tonight’s meal.

“A meal was made for everyone with no worry. I wanted to be able to just cook. I enjoy doing it. I got here at 12 to make sure everything came out as correct as I think it should,” said Cecil Evans, Friendship Dinner Chef.

Joplin First Church of the Nazarene will host its next food distribution at 10a.m. on February 12.

“It’s just an extra added blessing that we can share with folks,” said Pastor Jay.