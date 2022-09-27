KANSAS — Kansas has 300,000 acres of public lands and more than 1 million acres of private land seasonally that is open to hunters.

Additionally, Kansas has approximately one-half million acres of professionally managed hunting facilities providing private fee-to-hunt access. 

You will find many hunting options in Kansas from September through May, as well as some seasonal hunting throughout other months.

The state is known as “the land of the giants,” and is recognized as one of the top three states for pheasant and quail.

You can also hunt deer, upland game, waterfowl and more.

Known for its vast variety of hunting, expansive outdoors, and tons of public land, Kansas is not only a great place to hunt as a Kansan, but also a travel hunter destination, hosting hunters from around the world.

With numerous outfitters, reserves, and preserves, one can even learn to hunt once completing their hunter certification courses, with guides who know the state well.

Here is a look at the range of dates for notable hunting seasons in Kansas, whether they’re ongoing or coming up:

CURRENT SEASONS

Antelope Season – Archery (Early)

Greater Prairie Chicken Regular Season

Deer Season – Archery

Deer – Archery – (Fort Riley)

Elk Season – Archery – (Outside Fort Riley)

Snipe

Elk Season – Muzzleloader – (Outside Fort Riley)

Elk Season – Muzzleloader/Archery – (Fort Riley)

Dove Season (Mourning and Whitewing)

Rail

Bullfrog Season

Squirrel Season

Running

Exotic Dove (Eurasian Collared, Ringed Turtle)

Rabbit

Coyote

09/24/2022 – 10/02/2022

09/15/2022 – 01/31/2023

09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022

09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022

09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022

09/01/2022 – 12/16/2022

09/01/2022 – 09/30/2022

09/01/2022 – 09/30/2022

09/01/2022 – 11/29/2022

09/01/2022 – 11/09/2022

07/01/2022 – 10/31/2022

06/01/2022 – 02/28/2023

03/01/2022 – 11/08/2022

01/01/2022 – 12/31/2022

01/01/2022 – 12/31/2022

01/01/2022 – 01/01/2023

UPCOMING SEASONS

Fall Turkey

Elk Season – Firearm Season – (Fort Riley)

Elk Season – Firearms, First Segment – (Fort Riley)

Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (High Plains)

Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (Low Plains)

Antelope – Muzzleloader

Antelope – Firearm

Deer – Pre-rut Whitetail Antlerless only

Deer – Youth & Disability – 2nd Segment (Fort Riley)

Ducks – High Plains Unit – 1st Segment

Ducks – Low Plains Early Zone – 1st Segment

Woodcock

Antelope – Archery (Late)

Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (Low Plains)

Ducks – 1st Segment – (Low Plains Late Zone)

Dark Geese – 1st Segment

White-Fronted Geese – 1st Segment

Light Geese – 1st Segment

Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military (Low Plains)

Elk Season – Firearms – 2nd Segment (Fort Riley)

Light Geese – 2nd Segment

Dark Geese Season – 2nd Segment

Pheasant & Quail – Youth

Ducks – Low Plains Southeast Zone – 1st Segment

Crow Season

10/01/2022 – 11/10/2022

10/01/2022 – 12/31/2022

10/01/2022 – 10/31/2022

10/01/2022 – 10/02/2022

10/01/2022 – 10/02/2022

10/03/2022 – 10/10/2022

10/07/2022 – 10/10/2022

10/08/2022 – 10/10/2022

10/08/2022 – 10/10/2022

10/08/2022 – 01/01/2023

10/08/2022 – 12/04/2022

10/15/2022 – 11/28/2022

10/15/2022 – 10/31/2022

10/22/2022 – 10/23/2022

10/29/2022 – 01/01/2023

10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022

10/29/2022 – 01/01/2023

10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022

10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022

11/01/2022 – 11/30/2022

11/02/2022 – 02/12/2023

11/02/2022 – 02/12/2023

11/05/2022 – 11/06/2022

11/05/2022 – 01/01/2023

11/10/2022 – 03/10/2023

For more information on hunting in Kansas, you can visit the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks website, HERE.