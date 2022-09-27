"Kansas offers some of the best hunting in the nation," according to TravelKS.com

KANSAS — Kansas has 300,000 acres of public lands and more than 1 million acres of private land seasonally that is open to hunters.

Additionally, Kansas has approximately one-half million acres of professionally managed hunting facilities providing private fee-to-hunt access.

You will find many hunting options in Kansas from September through May, as well as some seasonal hunting throughout other months.

The state is known as “the land of the giants,” and is recognized as one of the top three states for pheasant and quail.

You can also hunt deer, upland game, waterfowl and more.

Known for its vast variety of hunting, expansive outdoors, and tons of public land, Kansas is not only a great place to hunt as a Kansan, but also a travel hunter destination, hosting hunters from around the world.

With numerous outfitters, reserves, and preserves, one can even learn to hunt once completing their hunter certification courses, with guides who know the state well.

Here is a look at the range of dates for notable hunting seasons in Kansas, whether they’re ongoing or coming up:

CURRENT SEASONS

Antelope Season – Archery (Early) Greater Prairie Chicken Regular Season Deer Season – Archery Deer – Archery – (Fort Riley) Elk Season – Archery – (Outside Fort Riley) Snipe Elk Season – Muzzleloader – (Outside Fort Riley) Elk Season – Muzzleloader/Archery – (Fort Riley) Dove Season (Mourning and Whitewing) Rail Bullfrog Season Squirrel Season Running Exotic Dove (Eurasian Collared, Ringed Turtle) Rabbit Coyote 09/24/2022 – 10/02/2022 09/15/2022 – 01/31/2023 09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022 09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022 09/12/2022 – 12/31/2022 09/01/2022 – 12/16/2022 09/01/2022 – 09/30/2022 09/01/2022 – 09/30/2022 09/01/2022 – 11/29/2022 09/01/2022 – 11/09/2022 07/01/2022 – 10/31/2022 06/01/2022 – 02/28/2023 03/01/2022 – 11/08/2022 01/01/2022 – 12/31/2022 01/01/2022 – 12/31/2022 01/01/2022 – 01/01/2023

UPCOMING SEASONS

Fall Turkey Elk Season – Firearm Season – (Fort Riley) Elk Season – Firearms, First Segment – (Fort Riley) Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (High Plains) Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (Low Plains) Antelope – Muzzleloader Antelope – Firearm Deer – Pre-rut Whitetail Antlerless only Deer – Youth & Disability – 2nd Segment (Fort Riley) Ducks – High Plains Unit – 1st Segment Ducks – Low Plains Early Zone – 1st Segment Woodcock Antelope – Archery (Late) Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military – (Low Plains) Ducks – 1st Segment – (Low Plains Late Zone) Dark Geese – 1st Segment White-Fronted Geese – 1st Segment Light Geese – 1st Segment Duck – Youth/Veteran/Active Military (Low Plains) Elk Season – Firearms – 2nd Segment (Fort Riley) Light Geese – 2nd Segment Dark Geese Season – 2nd Segment Pheasant & Quail – Youth Ducks – Low Plains Southeast Zone – 1st Segment Crow Season

10/01/2022 – 11/10/2022 10/01/2022 – 12/31/2022 10/01/2022 – 10/31/2022 10/01/2022 – 10/02/2022 10/01/2022 – 10/02/2022 10/03/2022 – 10/10/2022 10/07/2022 – 10/10/2022 10/08/2022 – 10/10/2022 10/08/2022 – 10/10/2022 10/08/2022 – 01/01/2023 10/08/2022 – 12/04/2022 10/15/2022 – 11/28/2022 10/15/2022 – 10/31/2022 10/22/2022 – 10/23/2022 10/29/2022 – 01/01/2023 10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022 10/29/2022 – 01/01/2023 10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022 10/29/2022 – 10/30/2022 11/01/2022 – 11/30/2022 11/02/2022 – 02/12/2023 11/02/2022 – 02/12/2023 11/05/2022 – 11/06/2022 11/05/2022 – 01/01/2023 11/10/2022 – 03/10/2023

For more information on hunting in Kansas, you can visit the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks website, HERE.