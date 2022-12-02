RACINE, Mo. — An area church is giving you the chance to visit the Holy Land without leaving Southwest Missouri. For the 22nd year in a row, members of the Racine Christian Church are hosting an event called, “Journey to Bethlehem.”

The goal of the interactive event, complete with real animals, is to give visitors a glimpse into what life was like for the holy family at the time of the birth of Jesus.

“13 scenes or so along the way, a small, short walking time, very flat, and very capable for folks to walk, and experiential times. You have guides taking you along and you’ll interact with characters, helping you go from Nazareth, all the way to Bethlehem, all the way to the stable, of course, to see the baby Jesus,” said Kevin Klein, Racine Christian Church.

Klein says the free event requires more than 500 volunteers to put on.

It takes place Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Racine Christian Church.