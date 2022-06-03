GALENA, Kans. — A Republican candidate for Kansas Attorney General was part of the Galena Days fun, during the festival’s opening night (6/2).

Tony Mattivi, a former federal prosecutor, made a stop in the small southeast Kansas town to introduce himself to the public, as well as answer questions from voters.

Mattivi said he’s a political outsider, and his current bid for Kansas Attorney General is the first time running for political office in his life.

Tonight’s stop in Galena was one of several that Mattivi will make across Kansas in the coming days.

“It’s a small town, but small towns are an important part of the fabric of our state, right? I know this is not where the majority of the votes come from, but I want people here to understand that their communities are vitally important to me as a candidate,” said Republican Candidate for Kansas Attorney General, Tony Mattivi.

Mattivi will face Republicans Kris Kobach and Kellie Warren in the August 3rd primary election.

