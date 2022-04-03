FAIRLAND, Okla. — A local foundation is raising money to help teachers in the classroom.

Today kicks off the “Diamonds and Denim benefit online auction” that is being hosted by the Fairland Public Schools Enrichment Foundation.

The foundation is auctioning off 170 items that were donated by businesses and community members.

All the money raised will help the foundation give out grants to teachers in the Fairland School District.

Over the last five years the enrichment foundation has given out $50,000 in grants.

“Teachers do not get compensated appropriately for what they do I feel. And a lot of times they need things for their classroom that aren’t always readily supplied and sometimes they pay out of their own pocket. So it’s really important for this foundation to help supplement some of those costs that these teachers need to go this extra mile to help these kids grow,” said Serena Wilson, President of the Fairland Public Schools Enrichment Foundation.

The Facebook bidding begins today and closes next Saturday.

The foundation plans on having the auction up and running for eight weeks.

If you would like to donate items for auction or place a bid click here.