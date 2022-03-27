ANDERSON, Mo. — One city in McDonald County is hoping a round of road improvements will mean a smoother ride this spring.

On Friday the city of Anderson started and completed the first of its paving projects.

Crews replaced water lines on Sycamore street, Beaver street, Mill street and Jefferson street then repaved the roads.

“It helps for our citizens to travel. That way there is no delays with issues taking care of potholes and all that good stuff. It allows them to travel with ease and comfort and be able to put a smile on our citizens face,” said Rusty Wilson, Anderson Mayor.

The project cost $106,000.

Mayor Wilson says they will start working on Main street next.