JOPLIN, Mo. — A Chinese artist is displaying her work at a Joplin gallery for the first time.

Cher Jiang has been on display the past two months at Urban Art Gallery.

She taught art in china for seven years before moving to Carthage ten years ago to be with her husband.

Cher uses two methods to create her art pieces.

She first uses watercolor on paper then scans it into the computer and uses photoshop to make her pieces more vibrant.

Once she’s finished Cher prints the completed piece on canvas, paper or dresses.

She enjoys creating pieces that she calls “fairy steam punk.”

“I don’t like war, I don’t like fight. I think life is already very stressful. So I want to make some art and make people more feel softer and relaxed.” said Cher Jiang, Artist.

“I think it’s fascinating and something to share. I feel everybody needs an opportunity to be seen,” said Linda Teeter, Urban Art Gallery Owner.

Cher’s work will be on display at “Joplin Avenue Coffee” in March.