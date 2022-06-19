CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage church is raising money to expand its current location.

This afternoon Life Church of Carthage held a Father’s Day Car Show and Lunch.

All the money raised through food sales is going towards the “Life Church building fund,” which will expand its current church.

“We are going to take out the back wall of our sanctuary and extend that back roughly 60 feet to 100 feet to accommodate the extra hopefully between 50 to 100 people to bring in,” said Shuan Barnhart, Life Church of Carthage.

“We just wanted to have a place for father’s and families to come and enjoy and look at some nice classic cars.” said Gwen Sampson, Life Church of Carthage Music Director.

The church is looking to raise $200,000 for the project and hope to start it within a year.

In the next five years the church is planning on building a new 25,000-thousand square feet church on its land next to its current location.

They are selling brick pavers to raise the money for the new building, which they anticipate will cost more than $4,000,000.