A business expo and pancake feed brings hundreds to Miami

MIAMI, Okla. — Miami’s annual joint business expo and pancake feed brought out hundreds of people to the Miami Civic Center.

The two programs have always been held on the day of the Miami Christmas Parade.

The business expo featured at least 30 businesses in Ottawa, Craig, and Delaware Counties.

They showcased their merchandise while interacting with their customers on a more intimate basis.

Money from the pancake feed will benefit the Rotary Club of Miami.

The organization performs several enriching projects in the community each year.

This includes helping maintain local parks, providing dictionaries for Miami students, and much more.

Brett Hayes, Chairman Rotary Club of Miami, says, “It just means a lot to me. I was born and raised in Miami and remember coming to this event as a child. So, just being able to continue the tradition means a lot to us and our club.”

About $3500 was raised to benefit the Rotary Club on Saturday.