A beekeeping association teaches guests how to properly care for bees

Joplin, MO

Bee enthusiasts in Joplin meet with experts to learn how to start their own colony.

The Joplin Area Beekeepers Association held a Beekeeping Seminar at the Joplin Greenhouse and Garden Center.

Experts instructed guests on what equipment is needed, where to place bees, and how to get bees online.

The Beekeepers Association holds events like these around Southwest Missouri so those interested can have successful hives, all while saving the bee population.

Donald Beissel/Joplin Area Beekeepers Association President

“People are more successful when they work with a club in their beekeeping and then bees are important for the environment. They pollinate all our food. They pollinate all our flowers and also they provide some pretty good food for us in honey.”

The Joplin Area Beekeepers Association meets the last Tuesday of every month at the SMB building on 7th and Duquesne.

Meetings start around 6 PM.