BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Baxter Springs organization celebrates the efforts of a very special team of horses.

The month long fundraiser Run for the Roses has wrapped up for the Horses For Hope.

The organization’s horses offer therapeutic riding lessons to children and adults with disabilities.

The fundraiser started back in 2019 for the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby.

This year it gained even more support.

It even had enough donations to run two separate online auctions.

Vallerie Sweeton, Horses for Hope Co-Founder, says, “Fundraising has been really hard in the era of Covid, so we are so excited with how well this fundraiser went and how much support we had from our community and our participants.”

The money raised will go towards the care of all of the horses in the organization.

Team Rowdy took first place, raising over $1,600 out of the organizations $7,300.