MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas man died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle collision, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Fred Wettstein, 94, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 8:25 p.m. at Freeman Hospital, the patrol said.

The collision occurred around 1:30 p.m. on county road 580 and east 640 road, approximately one mile east of Miami. Wettstein was pinned for 10 minutes and extricated by Quapaw Fire Department, according to the patrol.

Joy Dawn Jones, 54, of Miami, was treated at Miami Integris Hospital and released. Laquitha Taylor, 55, of Okmulgee, a passenger, was treated at Mercy Hospital and released.

Wettstein was traveling southbound on south 580 road when for an unknown reason he made a left turn onto county road east 640 and was struck by Jones’ vehicle, the patrol said.

The cause of the collision is failure to yield to oncoming traffic and the condition of both drivers are under investigation, the patrol said.