7th annual Christmas parade held in Picher

PICHER, Ok. — A Christmas parade is helping keep memories alive in one northeast Oklahoma community.

The seventh annual Picher-Cardin “Coming Home for Christmas” parade took place Saturday morning, drawing visitors and participants from across the Four States.

Along with the parade, free hot chocolate was available in front of the Gary Building (formerly Ole Miners Pharmacy).

Although Picher is now a ghost town, hundreds still gather to remember the past and create new memories.

Organizers say the parade gets bigger every year.