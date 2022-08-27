LAMAR, Mo. — The past and the present were on display Saturday afternoon in Lamar.

Saturday was the last day for the 79th Annual Lamar Free Fair week. It’s been a week of various livestock shows, princess pageants, art exhibits, and of course – all kinds of vendors, carnival rides, games, and food. They saved the best for last – a town parade put on by the Rotary Club of Lamar. It showcased the town’s oldest and newest cars, fire trucks, and tractors. All the Lamar athletic teams paraded the town square with their school spirit, as classes and sports have just started back up.

Those who gather for the event every year say the parade is like a homecoming.

“Talking to a friend that I actually went to high school with, uh, we were joking around, I was like, you see people around that, you’re like, ‘I didn’t even know you were still around or uh, you know, just friends and family you haven’t seen in a long time. This is kind of a melting pot of everybody coming back. And so, you can see a lot of faces that, you know, you probably only see them once a year. And it happens here at the fair. So, it’s just a good time for everybody to see old and new and see it here in the square,” said Kevin Bull, Chair, Rotary Parade.

There is one last event for the Lamar Free Fair. On Monday, September 5th, there will be a youth horse show at the “Saddle Club Grounds,” starting at 10 a.m.