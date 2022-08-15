PITTSBURG, Kans. — You could call it the last bit of “fun in the summer sun” for kids in Pittsburg.

This evening (8/15), Victory Life Church held a back-to-school event at Pittsburg’s Lincoln Park.

Over 750 parents pre-registered their kids for a free backpack, complete with school supplies.

They also received a free hair cut before heading back to the classroom.

Aside from the backpacks and hair cuts, kids and their families got to enjoy some fun in the park with kiddie land rides, face painting, balloon shapes, dunk-a-cop and some Tropical Sno.

The pastor at Victory Life Church says they’re serving the largest amount of kids this year, than any other year since the event first started.

“I think most people feel they’re in a really tight pinch. Most of our families have four, five even six kids, and so to be able to have backpacks and school supplies is huge. It’s so good, and it’s all community driven. It’s all raised through the community and given to the community,” said Donnie Talent, Pastor of Victory Life Church.

Kids who attend the Pittsburg School District head back to class this Thursday (8/18).