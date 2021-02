JOPLIN, Mo. -- If you haven't already gotten flowers for your valentine - you're cutting it pretty close. However - there's a family that's more than willing to help.

With the exception of Mother's Day, no other holiday is busier for florists than Valentine's Day. Which means you'll find every member of the Hoopai clan putting in long hours this week at Higdon's Florist, where it's truly a family affair.