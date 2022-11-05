STILWELL, Okla. – A 6-year-old Jay girl has died and a 43-year-old Jay man is missing after their vehicle was swept away in flood waters near Stilwell, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The juvenile and the man along with a 14-year-old male and a 9-year-old female were all in the same vehicle, the patrol said.

The patrol has not released any names but did say the 43-year-old man was driving a 2008 Subaru Forrester on County Road 4643 which is around five miles north of Stilwell. The patrol believes the driver was northbound on the road around 8:45 p.m. on Friday evening and tried to cross a flooded low-water bridge and was swept into the water.

The two juveniles were taken to Siloam Springs Hospital in a private vehicle where they were treated and released, the patrol said.

The 6-year-old died at the scene, the patrol said.