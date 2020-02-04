6 Weeks Away from Third Thursday

“My favorite part of Third Thursday is always seeing the community out,” says Lori Haun, Executive Director of Downtown Joplin Alliance.

It’s six weeks away from Joplin’s community cultural event, Third Thursday and the alliance is looking forward to sharing it with the public.

“You get to see people that maybe you haven’t seen since last year at Third Thursday,” Haun explains.

From March through October, almost 8,000 visitors gather on Main Street in Downtown Joplin, every third Thursday of the month, to enjoy all things Joplin.

Haun adds, “It’s everybody from all walks of life in the community just out and really enjoying our city. We have a beautiful downtown.”

Between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. visitors can enjoy local music, activities, artwork, and food. To make it easier for guests to be informed of what is happening this year, the Downtown Joplin Alliance created a Facebook page.

“My focus with it is trying to figure out how to bring people, make it fun and exciting and also make it useful for our downtown businesses,” Haun says, “It a very large event, in a very short period of time on a public street.”

Alliance representatives are looking forward to working with new businesses this season including a brewery opening soon called “Chaos Brewing Company” and the performance art theatre, “Studio 124”.

“It’s not just about the event it’s actually about downtown about getting people into some of the businesses,” Haun says.

To accomplish this task, the downtown alliance is looking for volunteers, and vendors to participate.

Vendor registration will open this month.

The first Third Thursday begins March, 19th.