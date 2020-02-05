6 Home Precautions to Take When Temperatures Plummet Below Freezing

Snowy weather can not only affect your personal comfort but can take a toll on your home including pipes freezing and power outages.

According to the Missouri American Water Company, it’s important to keep water moving when temperatures stay below freezing. Believe it or not, snow can act as insulation. It can help protect water pipes in the ground. Frozen pipes can leave you without water and cost a lot to repair. Below is some advice from the water company on how to prevent pipes from freezing.

Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep water moving through pipes. If pipes run through cabinets or vanities, open the doors to let warmer room temperatures flow in. Blowing warm air on pipes with a hairdryer or space heater can thaw the pipes. Leaders remind you to not use kerosene heaters or open flames. Use caution when turning them back on and check for any cracks.

Be sure to shut off the water immediately if pipes freeze.

Power Outages often occur in freezing weather conditions. New-Mac Electric Cooperative reminds you to be prepared for extended outages and keep the following supplies in your home.