MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kans. — An Independence man remains missing after two years since his disappearance.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Independence Police Department sent out a release Monday asking for help in tracking down Detreck Foster. Foster went missing on May 12th, 2020 and was last seen a month earlier on April 12th in Independence. He was 37 at the time he went missing.

The father and brother is described as a black male, around 5’9″ in height, weighing approximately 190lbs. He had brown hair and brown eyes.



Photos of Foster

Currently, KBI suspects foul play in Foster’s disappearance and believe that a citizen may have information on his whereabouts. A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information that will lead to his location.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Independence Police Department at 620-332-1700.