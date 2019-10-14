53rd Annual Apple Butter Makin’ Days concludes

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — As Apple Butter Makin’ Days comes to a close, spectators make it out to Mount Vernon for another day on the square.

This year, the annual event celebrated 53 years of operation.

Food vendors, craft tents, and clothing shops lined the streets in the town square.

Attendees had the chance to enjoy some local acts as their live entertainment and taste plenty of apple butter.

With perfect weather all weekend, event coordinators say this year was definitely a success.

Mike Tebow, of Apple Butter Makin’ Days says, “I just hope they take away a lot of fun, getting some good crafts and it’s just a nice hometown feeling. I just hope that they want to come back next year.”

Apple Butter Makin’ Days originated from two shop owners in Mount Vernon looking for a way to attract more people to visit town.

In years past, this event has brought about 100,000 people to the area.