KANSAS — New efforts are underway to improve Kansas infrastructure.



Governor Laura Kelly recently announced more than five million dollars will be going towards improving locally owned bridges across the state.



This will be part of the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program.



29 projects have been announced, including two in Southeast Kansas.



In Cherokee County this will involve the bridge over Brush Creek on East Maple Street outside Columbus.



And in Montgomery County this will include the bridge three miles East and three miles North of Elk City over Duck Creek Drainage.