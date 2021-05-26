$50 million in county construction taking shape in Jasper county

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — $50 million in county construction is taking shape across Jasper county.

Three sites are moving ahead.

And the future changes are getting clearer and clearer as work continues.

“The public should be seeing the structure come out of the ground here in Joplin,” said Erik Theis, Jasper county court administrator.

Specifically, a couple of the elevator towers with more building to come around it.

“They’re working on the basement,” Theis said. “Soon they’ll have that part of the construction completed. Then the public will start seeing structural steel.”

Much like the structure already in place at the Cornell Complex across the street.

The county courts building is also installing 93 geothermal wells.

“Operational costs will be much less with geothermal wells as opposed to a traditional HVAC system,” Theis said.

Across the county in Carthage, the addition to the jail is taking shape, with the project ready for roof work to begin.

And work inside the county courthouse is nearing completion.

Crews are moving furniture back into the 2nd and 3rd floor as they finish construction on courtrooms and security features.

“Within the next 45 days, we’re going to hopefully start transitioning into that building and start working again over there,” said Theis.

And that will mean county offices temporarily relocated for construction can move back into the courthouse later this summer.

County voters approved the three projects totaling around $50 million at the polls last year.