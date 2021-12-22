50 marijuana plants seized, two arrested after Pittsburg search warrant

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two Pittsburg residents are in custody and facing marijuana cultivation, distribution and other charges after police found over 50 marijuana plants in their home.

Tuesday morning, officers and detectives with the Pittsburg Police Department executed a drug search warrant at 808 W. 6th St. in Pittsburg. The warrant stemmed from a two-month long investigation.

At the residence they arrested 36-year-old Justin Ferguson and 43-year-old Jennie Woods. They also found and seized over 50 marijuana plants.

Ferguson and Woods were both charged with:

Felony Cultivation of Marijuana

Felony Distribution of Marijuana

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana

Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Aggravated Child Endangerment

A 17-year-old that lived at the home but was not present during the search was placed in police protective custody and subsequently released to a family member.