COLUMBUS, Kans. — Communities across Southeast Kansas are preparing for visitors. The fourth annual “Big Kansas Road Trip” will make its way to Cherokee, Crawford, and Bourbon County. It will start Thursday May 5th, and continue through Sunday.

Every year the Kansas Sampler Foundation works together with county leaders across the state to promote rural tourism. To help, seven information centers have been set up across the three counties with free guidebooks.

“This book is just chock-full of restaurants, lodging facilities, events and attractions. I think there’s more included in this guidebook than in any other road trip previously,” said Liz Simpson, BKRT Cherokee County Coordinator.

Guidebooks can be picked up during the information center’s business hours.

List of locations:

Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce

231 E. Wall St., Fort Scott

Columbus Public Library

205 N. Kansas Ave., Columbus

Galena City Hall

211 W. 7th St., Galena

Weir Public Library

111 E. Main, Weir

Girard Public Library

128 W. Prairie Ave., Girard

Pittsburg Public Library

308 N. Walnut, Pittsburg