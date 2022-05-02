COLUMBUS, Kans. — Communities across Southeast Kansas are preparing for visitors. The fourth annual “Big Kansas Road Trip” will make its way to Cherokee, Crawford, and Bourbon County. It will start Thursday May 5th, and continue through Sunday.
Every year the Kansas Sampler Foundation works together with county leaders across the state to promote rural tourism. To help, seven information centers have been set up across the three counties with free guidebooks.
“This book is just chock-full of restaurants, lodging facilities, events and attractions. I think there’s more included in this guidebook than in any other road trip previously,” said Liz Simpson, BKRT Cherokee County Coordinator.
Guidebooks can be picked up during the information center’s business hours.
List of locations:
Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce
231 E. Wall St., Fort Scott
Columbus Public Library
205 N. Kansas Ave., Columbus
Galena City Hall
211 W. 7th St., Galena
Weir Public Library
111 E. Main, Weir
Girard Public Library
128 W. Prairie Ave., Girard
Pittsburg Public Library
308 N. Walnut, Pittsburg