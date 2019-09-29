44th Newtonia Fall Festival showcases Civil War history

NEWTONIA, Mo. — Hundred of visitors stop at a Civil War battle site to remember national history.

Saturday marks the 44th Newtonia Fall Festival.

Activities include lawn games, live entertainment, vendors, cannon firing, and blacksmiths.

This annual event is a fundraiser for the Community Center, which sponsors care packages for the military and comfort rugs for the homeless.

The center also has a military wall, highlighting local servicemen and women.

The Ritchey Mansion was also open for tours.

This house showcases the rich history of civil war battles that took place on the land.

Don Jessen, Ritchey Mansion and Civil War Cemetery supervisor, says, “I feel like this every day that somebody comes out to look at the house. I really do. We have so much to offer in the rooms and and you know the museum has some wonderful things in it.”

Staff at the Ritchey Mansion are happy to open the house up for anyone who would like a tour.