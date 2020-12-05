417 Athletics facility nearing completion

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Mount Vernon family is working on a new venture for their community.

Sydni Alexander, 417 Athletics Director of Operations, said, “I drew the floorplans of this facility while I was a sophomore or junior in high school.”

As a student athlete, Sydni Alexander wanted to create an athletic center for her home town.

“So our family has been holding onto them and waiting until now, so it’s been a decade in the works.

A lot of times she and her fellow high school athletes had to travel long distances to practice or compete.

“Our practices were either in Springfield and we traveled to tournaments in Kansas City, or Oklahoma, Arkansas, all over the place. There has never been a facility like this in our little small town.”

Thus began her journey to build 417 Athletics. 10 years later, she and her family are finishing construction on Mt. Vernon’s very first sports facility. And it didn’t start off easy, the building process met several problems within the first moments of construction.

“We started with a four month delay of rain, we were trying to work on the foundation, it rained or snowed basically every other week, so we never had a chance to start the dirt work.”

So they persevered and continued on to make sure they could help their community, and it’s having a big impact—it’s changing the local economy.

Pam Dudley, Mt. Vernon Area Chamber of Commerce Director, said, “Our restaurants are excited, our small businesses, we’ve even had some new things open just in anticipation for this, and we looked for more, we look for hotels, we look for more eateries to come to town, so it’s going to be positive all the rest of the time.”

With the grand opening on the horizon, everything is falling into place, and the hard work to create 417 Athletics is finally paying off.

“It’s been a long time coming, our family has been working on this for a very long time. It’s very overjoyed to actually be at this point,” said Alexander.