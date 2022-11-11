Jennifer Houseman’s “40 Over 40” project honored women and donated $2,000 to the Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma

GROVE, Okla. – Jennifer Houseman stepped back from her camera lens recently and decided to focus on a different subject.

Jennifer Houseman Photography is well known on Grand Lake. Her professional social media account showcases her talent and skill as a destination photographer and she’s well known for her family portraits. But the mom of three focused her camera lens differently with her “40 Over 40” project.

Through the camera project, Houseman brought together some of the area’s hidden jewels who are accomplished, bright and a bit seasoned in life. Through the project, Houseman honored women over 40, and donated $2,000 to the Community Crisis Center of Northeast Oklahoma.

“The 40 Over 40 Project was centered on empowering women over 40,” Houseman said. “So often, this demographic of women are seldom photographed and with the wisdom, successes, and failures these women possess it’s time for them to be seen and heard.”

The photoshoot included a professional makeup and hair makeover, a portrait session, and admittance to the 40 Over 40 gallery exhibition at Shangri-la Resort.

“My attempt when taking photographs – whether it’s the 40 Over 40 project, a family portrait, sports or graduation – is to touch the heart and create emotional memories to be cherished through the years,” Houseman said.

Peggy Steed and Shaunda Davis said they were honored to be chosen for the project.

“Jennifer was great at reminding me of what I can offer to others in our community and beyond,” said Steed, a realtor with Keller Williams.

During the photography session Houseman brought out the beauty of each woman, she said.

“We were able to give to others not just money, but support, comfort and understanding,” Steed said. “I will always be grateful for her pampering me that day and for allowing me to be a part of this adventure,” she said.

“I love helping people and was thrilled the project helped women and children,” said Shaunda Davis, Oklahoma Sale Associate for Imagine Learning and a former educator at Grove and Jay school districts, and Northeast Oklahoma A&M college.

Jennifer helped each and every one of us involved in this project to take time for ourselves and realize that we can and do make a difference in our little corner of the world, Davis said.