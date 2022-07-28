WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Four Wichita juveniles are in custody after taking a car with a baby and a toddler inside.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call at 5:15 p.m. for a disturbance with a gun in the 4500 block of N Hoover Rd.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found the homeowner holding a person at gunpoint.

According to the WPD, the homeowners went into the house for a moment, leaving a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old in their car. While inside, four juveniles, aged 12 to 16, took the car.

Wichita police were able to locate the car and the suspects.

According to officers, the suspects had taken the baby and toddler out of the car and left them on the side of the road.

All four suspects are in custody, according to the WPD.

The baby and toddler were safely reunited with their parents.