CAMDENTON, Mo. — A search warrant of a Linn Creek, Camden County, residence led to four arrests after officers found meth, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
According to a press release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served a search warrant on a house on Walnut Street in Linn Creek.
The four people arrested were:
- Micheal L. Hartwell, 41. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors: possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Travis R. McGuire, 33. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. McGuire also had outstanding warrants for probation violation.
- Zachary F. Vize, 43. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Vize also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.
- Jayme N. Mitchell, 45. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. She was released from jail on bail.
The first three are being held without bond.