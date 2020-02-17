4-H students head to Skateland to encourage others to get involved

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Jasper County 4-H teens trade in their shoes for roller skates Sunday afternoon.

Every month, the organization hosts a teen council meeting, encouraging the youth to get involved in their county.

The teen group was just reactivated back in September, and now they are looking to grow their membership.

Sunday’s activity was more focused on having fun skating at Skateland in Webb City and bringing awareness of the group to get more people involved.

Sarah Townley, Jasper County 4-H, says, “Getting to practice their leadership skills, choose some things they want to do around their county, and go and talk about what they’re doing in 4-H. “

Jasper County 4-H is always accepting new members.

