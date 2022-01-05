3rd/4th grade students invited to GWC art and essay contest

DIAMOND, Mo. — In addition to being one of the greatest scientific minds in American history, George Washington Carver was also an artist and writer.

And each year, the national monument named in his honor, holds an art and essay contest for 3rd and 4th graders. Park Ranger Diane says the event has been taking place for about a quarter of a century, the theme for this year’s event is “kindness.”

“This program is especially important because it is a connection to the curriculum topics that 3rd and 4th graders are learning with George Washington Carver and state history but also it helps certainly build their writing skills and explore their creative side while learning about this famous Missourian,” said Diane Eilenstein.

Eilenstein says the competition is open to students in public, private and home school settings. She says the deadline is February 25th.

Area teachers can access an information packet about the contest online by heading to their website here.