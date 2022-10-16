GIRARD, Kans. — Many communities from Southeast Kansas gathered this afternoon in remembrance.

The Girard Fire Department held the “35th Annual Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial Service” this afternoon at the city’s fire department.

It all began with a “Med Flight” helicopter circling the sky above.

This service was a time dedicated to honoring the 149 firefighters from all 50 states who passed away in the line of duty in 2021.

The service also honored Lieutenant Malachi Brown from the Baxter Springs Fire Department.

Lieutenant Brown gave the ultimate sacrifice on October 15th of last year, when he lost his life from injuries received at a fire.

Members of the fire department unveiled a memorial statue that now lists Lieutenant Brown.

As each name was read out loud, a bell was rung and red and white roses were placed inside pairs of fire boots.

Each name was also added to the “National Fallen Firefighter’s Roll of Honor.”

“The service itself is very humbling in that it’s always difficult when families come together in the loss of a loved one in that a community loses, it’s a lose to the community. Um, there’s just, it’s just an unbearable loss overall,” said Captain Craig Garrett, Crawford County Fire District #4.

Captain Garrett also says these memorial services happen every year so that no fallen firefighter is ever forgotten.