JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin is the starting location for a six day long bike race through Missouri.

Tonight Bicycle Across America held its kick off night for the “Big BAM” race in Landreth Park.

210 bicyclists from 38 states are spending the night camping in the park to prepare for the 340 mile race.

The group is taking off for the race by 5:30a.m. tomorrow for the first 80 mile ride to Willard.

“It touches a lot of different economic impact. Hotels, people at our restaurants this evening for the event. Several went to Academy for goods a couple of our bike shops are here so its touching all our economic strains,” said Patrick Tuttle, Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau Director.

Tuttle is asking drivers to be cautious on their morning commute tomorrow.

Bicyclists will be out between 6a.m. and 10a.m. biking across Broadway to St. Louis on their way to Webb City.