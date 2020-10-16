32nd Street widening to begin next year

JOPLIN, Mo – With the appraisal process and right of way acquisition in motion, the 32nd Street widening project is underway. At today’s meeting, the City showed final design plans and allowed discussion between representatives of the project and the public.

The project will widen 32nd Street from Schifferdecker Avenue west to Central City Road. The new design will include adding a center lane, constructing a sidewalk shared-use path and acquiring adequate right of way for future expansion to a five-lane road.

“We will have a shared-use bike pedestrian path running the length of it, we will also have three lanes so there will be left turn lanes and two driving lanes… And it’ll be a lot smoother hill wise,” said Assistant Director of Public Works, Dan Johnson.

Johnson explains that this project will be difficult and extensive.

“When you drive down the road, the surface you are driving on will be completely gone – the entire road surface. And that’s not always the case, we usually incorporate some of the existing road in. In this case, none of it will be left. It will all be removed,” he said.

Part of the project includes leveling out the hills of 32nd Street, which present a safety issue and interrupt the flow of traffic.

“It causes what we call sight distance issues. And essentially, when you’re trying to pull out on the road and you turn to look, you can’t see if somebody’s coming because they might pop over a hill… To fix that, we generally raise the low spots and lower the high spots,” said Johnson.

Some utilities, like water lines, gas lines and power poles, will have to be relocated.

“We will be moving the road as much as 12 to 16 feet – that is quite a change in elevation,” he said.

During the construction phasing of the project, closures will occur. The length of road closures and what sections are closed will ultimately be decided by the contractor.

“We do provide access for all the property owners along the road, residents and any of the commercial property. However, there will be some long closures of sections of the road,” said Johnson.

The plans for the project are set to be completed in February of 2021, with the construction set to begin later in the year.

“We anticipate construction to start next fall… We’re thinking if we bid it out in April, whoever the successful bidder is should be able to get everything ready and mobilized in the late summer, early fall of next year,” said Johnson.

Johnson suggests finding a different route if you’re a frequent user of the road.

“If you are in this area and you use this on a regular basis… You should seek another route just to avoid it,” he said.

The project is being funded by the 3/8 cent Capital Improvement Sales Tax approved by voters in 2014.