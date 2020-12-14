32-year-old man found shot, killed inside vehicle in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The victim in Sunday’s shooting has been identified as 32-year-old Cameron Johnson, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY

A man was found shot and killed inside a vehicle on Deane Street in Fayetteville on Sunday, according to Sergeant Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

According to Murphy, at approximately 12:43 a.m., officers responded to 2319 W. Deane Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 32-year-old man unresponsive in a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and, according to police, the initial investigation revealed that he had sustained “multiple gunshot wounds.”

No further information is available at this time, Murphy said.

