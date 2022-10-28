LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – A $300 million family resort and entertainment district is in the works for the Lake of the Ozarks region.

The proposed site is called Oasis at Lakeport. Developers hope to build the high-scale resort off of Highway 54 and Jeffries Road in the city of Osage Beach. It would include rides, attractions, hotels and restaurants, in addition to an amphitheater, marina and boardwalk.

Big Thunder Marine, one of the lake region’s biggest boating companies, acquired the land for the proposed site last year. Two St. Louis-based developers SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development have worked on renderings and other elements tied to the proposal.

“Oasis at Lakeport will be an offering unlike any other in the region. We are excited about the opportunity to form a partnership with the Osage Beach community to build a new entertainment district for generations to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners. “We look forward to elevating the family friendly offerings at this proven tourist destination.”

“The Osage Beach community has been asking for more family friendly entertainment options, and I am proud to work with SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development to help deliver such a large investment to our city,” said Osage Beach Mayor Michael Harmison. “This world-class team has a proven track record of providing high quality developments and attractions across the U.S.”

Current plans call for hotels accompanied by 20 acres of amusement rides, attractions and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe estimates the property would create 500 new jobs and bring an additional 500,000 visitors to the Lake of the Ozarks region each year.

“I welcome this project for its future impact on mid-Missouri’s economy as well as its commitment to bringing a centrally located, state-of-the-art entertainment district to the Osage Beach community,” said Kehoe.

Pending approval, construction on the Oasis at Lakeport could begin in 2023 and the property could open in summer 2024. For future updates on the property, click here.