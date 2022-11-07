(KSNF/KODE) — Sparklight recently announced the winners of its “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign, which recognized teachers who are making a difference in the 24 states served by the company.
Twenty teachers each received $1,500 and the individuals who submitted the winning nominations each received a back-to-school prize pack.
“This prize means the world to me as I have never been the recipient of anything so generous and thoughtful. I come to work as a teacher every day because I truly love it and there isn’t anywhere else I’d rather be. The students and community make each day worth it. I am truly blessed,” said Teacher Appreciation Award Winner Ashley Arellano of Whipple Ranch Elementary School in Show Low, Arizona.
TEACHER APPRECIATION AWARD WINNERS
Teachers From The Four States
- Stacey Buck, Republic High School — Republic, Mo.
- Dan Dye, South Central Career Center (High School) — West Plains, Mo.
- Adrienne Gonzalez, Owensville High School — Owensville, Mo.
- Chuck Moore, Sullivan High School & Sullivan Middle School — Sullivan, Mo.
- Ginger Nolker, Prairie Song Academy — Kirksville, Mo.
- Bobbi Jo Noblin, Senath-Hornersville Middle School — Senath, Mo.
- Sheila Sparks, West Plains High School — West Plains, Mo.
- Trenna Hanlin, Timmerman Grade School — Emporia, Kan.
- Savanah Bowers, Duncan High School — Duncan, Okla.
- Juanita Harris, Harmony Leadership Academy — Texarkana, Ark.
Teachers From Other States
- Lacey Anderson, Williams Intermediate — Pell City, Ala.
- Wesley Brooks, Williams Intermediate — Pell City, Ala.
- Melba Tatum, Eden Elementary — Pell City, Ala
- Amy Thornton, Eden Elementary — Pell City, Ala.
- Ashley Arellano, Whipple Ranch Elementary School — Show Low, Ariz.
- Jessica McLenna, Heights Elementary School — Middleton, Idaho
- Neil Hohenstein, Taylorville High School — Taylorville, Ill.
- Matt Peabody, Taylorville Junior High School — Taylorville, Ill.
- Candace Batiste, Moss Point Career & Technical Education — Moss Point, Miss.
- Shea Phillips, Texas High School — Texarkana, Texas
“We are proud to honor the commitment and hard work of the exceptional educators in the communities we serve. These teachers are real heroes, making a lasting difference in the lives of their students, their schools and their communities,” said Trish Niemann, Vice President, Communications Strategy.