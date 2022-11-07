(KSNF/KODE) — Sparklight recently announced the winners of its “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign, which recognized teachers who are making a difference in the 24 states served by the company.

Twenty teachers each received $1,500 and the individuals who submitted the winning nominations each received a back-to-school prize pack.

“This prize means the world to me as I have never been the recipient of anything so generous and thoughtful. I come to work as a teacher every day because I truly love it and there isn’t anywhere else I’d rather be. The students and community make each day worth it. I am truly blessed,” said Teacher Appreciation Award Winner Ashley Arellano of Whipple Ranch Elementary School in Show Low, Arizona.

TEACHER APPRECIATION AWARD WINNERS

Teachers From The Four States

Stacey Buck, Republic High School — Republic, Mo.

— Republic, Mo. Dan Dye, South Central Career Center (High School) — West Plains, Mo.

— West Plains, Mo. Adrienne Gonzalez, Owensville High School — Owensville, Mo.

— Owensville, Mo. Chuck Moore, Sullivan High School & Sullivan Middle School — Sullivan, Mo.

— Sullivan, Mo. Ginger Nolker, Prairie Song Academy — Kirksville, Mo.

— Kirksville, Mo. Bobbi Jo Noblin, Senath-Hornersville Middle School — Senath, Mo.

— Senath, Mo. Sheila Sparks, West Plains High School — West Plains, Mo.

— West Plains, Mo. Trenna Hanlin, Timmerman Grade School — Emporia, Kan.

— Emporia, Kan. Savanah Bowers, Duncan High School — Duncan, Okla.

— Duncan, Okla. Juanita Harris, Harmony Leadership Academy — Texarkana, Ark.

Teachers From Other States

Lacey Anderson, Williams Intermediate — Pell City, Ala.

— Pell City, Ala. Wesley Brooks, Williams Intermediate — Pell City, Ala.

— Pell City, Ala. Melba Tatum, Eden Elementary — Pell City, Ala

— Pell City, Ala Amy Thornton, Eden Elementary — Pell City, Ala.

— Pell City, Ala. Ashley Arellano, Whipple Ranch Elementary School — Show Low, Ariz.

— Show Low, Ariz. Jessica McLenna, Heights Elementary School — Middleton, Idaho

— Middleton, Idaho Neil Hohenstein, Taylorville High School — Taylorville, Ill.

— Taylorville, Ill. Matt Peabody, Taylorville Junior High School — Taylorville, Ill.

— Taylorville, Ill. Candace Batiste, Moss Point Career & Technical Education — Moss Point, Miss.

— Moss Point, Miss. Shea Phillips, Texas High School — Texarkana, Texas

“We are proud to honor the commitment and hard work of the exceptional educators in the communities we serve. These teachers are real heroes, making a lasting difference in the lives of their students, their schools and their communities,” said Trish Niemann, Vice President, Communications Strategy.