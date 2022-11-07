(KSNF/KODE) — Sparklight recently announced the winners of its “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign, which recognized teachers who are making a difference in the 24 states served by the company.

Twenty teachers each received $1,500 and the individuals who submitted the winning nominations each received a back-to-school prize pack.

“This prize means the world to me as I have never been the recipient of anything so generous and thoughtful. I come to work as a teacher every day because I truly love it and there isn’t anywhere else I’d rather be. The students and community make each day worth it. I am truly blessed,” said Teacher Appreciation Award Winner Ashley Arellano of Whipple Ranch Elementary School in Show Low, Arizona.

TEACHER APPRECIATION AWARD WINNERS

Teachers From The Four States

  • Stacey Buck, Republic High SchoolRepublic, Mo.
  • Dan Dye, South Central Career Center (High School)West Plains, Mo.
  • Adrienne Gonzalez, Owensville High SchoolOwensville, Mo.
  • Chuck Moore, Sullivan High School & Sullivan Middle SchoolSullivan, Mo.
  • Ginger Nolker, Prairie Song AcademyKirksville, Mo.
  • Bobbi Jo Noblin, Senath-Hornersville Middle SchoolSenath, Mo.
  • Sheila Sparks, West Plains High SchoolWest Plains, Mo.
  • Trenna Hanlin, Timmerman Grade SchoolEmporia, Kan.
  • Savanah Bowers, Duncan High SchoolDuncan, Okla.
  • Juanita Harris, Harmony Leadership AcademyTexarkana, Ark.

Teachers From Other States

  • Lacey Anderson, Williams IntermediatePell City, Ala.
  • Wesley Brooks, Williams IntermediatePell City, Ala.
  • Melba Tatum, Eden ElementaryPell City, Ala
  • Amy Thornton, Eden ElementaryPell City, Ala.
  • Ashley Arellano, Whipple Ranch Elementary SchoolShow Low, Ariz.
  • Jessica McLenna, Heights Elementary SchoolMiddleton, Idaho
  • Neil Hohenstein, Taylorville High SchoolTaylorville, Ill.
  • Matt Peabody, Taylorville Junior High SchoolTaylorville, Ill.
  • Candace Batiste, Moss Point Career & Technical EducationMoss Point, Miss.
  • Shea Phillips, Texas High SchoolTexarkana, Texas

“We are proud to honor the commitment and hard work of the exceptional educators in the communities we serve. These teachers are real heroes, making a lasting difference in the lives of their students, their schools and their communities,” said Trish Niemann, Vice President, Communications Strategy.