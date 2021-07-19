3-year-old boy drowns at Table Rock Lake

Local News

by: Connor Wilson

NIXA, Mo. (KOLR) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has drowned in Table Rock Lake in southwestern Missouri. Springfield television station KOLR reports the drowning happened Sunday night.

Authorities say the boy was left unattended and without a  life vest around 9 p.m. at the Mill Creek Park swim area at the lake and was found floating in the water later in the night.

The child was flown to a Branson hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The drowning was the 12th handled this year by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D, which covers an 18-county area in the state’s southwestern corner.

