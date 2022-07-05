MISSOURI — Missouri State Highway Patrol has released their numbers for the past holiday weekend — three of the six fatalities took place within Troop D’s (Springfield, MO) region.

The 4th of July weekend statistics from MSHP account for activity taking place between 6 PM Friday, July 1st – 11:59 PM, Monday, July 4th.

During that time, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked 285 traffic crashes; out of this figure, 107 resulted in injuries and six fatalities. Troopers also made 141 DWI arrests and 82 drug arrests over the weekend.

Of the six traffic fatalities for the state during the holiday weekend, three took place within Troop D’s area, two in Troop C’s, and one in Troop E’s. The three traffic fatalities that occurred on Saturday, July 2nd:

Jack K. Meese , 48, of New Madrid, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway, struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire. Meese was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Bollinger County on Missouri Highway P west of Arab, MO. Bollinger County Deputy Coroner Lee Gilliam pronounced Meese dead at the scene.

, 48, of New Madrid, MO, died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the roadway, struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire. Meese was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Bollinger County on Missouri Highway P west of Arab, MO. Bollinger County Deputy Coroner Lee Gilliam pronounced Meese dead at the scene. Troop D: Wayne E. Sprenkle , 57, of Jasper, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating swerved to avoid an item in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned. Sprenkle was ejected. Both the motorcycle and Sprenkle skidded across the center of the roadway and came to rest in the passing lane. Sprenkle was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred in Barton County on Interstate 49 south of Sheldon, MO. Dr. Clinton Loy from Cox Hospital pronounced Sprenkle dead at the scene.

, 57, of Jasper, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating swerved to avoid an item in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned. Sprenkle was ejected. Both the motorcycle and Sprenkle skidded across the center of the roadway and came to rest in the passing lane. Sprenkle was not wearing a helmet. The crash occurred in Barton County on Interstate 49 south of Sheldon, MO. Dr. Clinton Loy from Cox Hospital pronounced Sprenkle dead at the scene. Troop D: Brian A. Bradley, 51, of Diamond, MO, died when the UTV he was operating traveled off the right side of the roadway, he overcorrected, and the vehicle overturned. Bradley was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Newton County on Elder Road west of Diamond, MO. Newton County Deputy Coroner Brian Artherton pronounced Bradley dead at the scene.

One traffic fatality occurred on Sunday, July 3rd:

Kailey R. Spencer, 33, of Troy, MO, died when she was struck by a vehicle. The crash occurred in Lincoln County on Missouri Highway 47 east of Brushy Ridge Lane. Lincoln County Ambulance District personnel pronounced Spencer dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that struck Spencer was not injured. It is unknown whether or not he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The two other fatalities occurred on Monday, July 4th:

Troop D: Bruce D. Dodge , 60, of Wyandotte, OK, died when the motorcycle he was operating struck the rear of a vehicle. Dodge was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Newton County on Missouri Highway 43 at Missouri Route U in Seneca, MO. Newton County Coroner Jerry Deems pronounced Dodge dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle Dodge’s motorcycle struck was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.

, 60, of Wyandotte, OK, died when the motorcycle he was operating struck the rear of a vehicle. Dodge was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The crash occurred in Newton County on Missouri Highway 43 at Missouri Route U in Seneca, MO. Newton County Coroner Jerry Deems pronounced Dodge dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle Dodge’s motorcycle struck was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt. Scott J. Drennen, 29, died when a vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway onto the shoulder and struck Drennen, who was walking. The crash occurred in St. Louis County on the ramp from southbound Interstate 55 to Interstate 270. Mehlville, MO, Fire Protection District Ambulance personnel pronounced Drennen dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. St. Louis County officers assisted at the scene.

Comparison to last year’s data from MSHP:

Incident 2021 2022 Traffic Crashes 1,139 285 DWI Arrests 80 141 Traffic Injuries 532 107 Traffic Fatalities 7 6 Boat Crashes 12 11 BWI Arrests 9 13 Boat Injuries 8 5 Boat Fatalities 1 0 Drownings 1 1 MSHP data for ’21 & ’22

Of the 11 boating crashes worked by MSHP, five resulted in injuries and there were no fatalities. Troopers made 12 BWI arrests and 18 drug arrests. One drowning occurred: 25-year-old Uriel P. Ramirez, of Collinsville, IL, drowned in the Meramex River after jumping from a bluff. Missouri Baptist Sullivan Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced Ramirez dead at the scene. Missouri Park Rangers A. Carson and E. Ferrel and the Sullivan, MO, Fire Department assisted.