KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for their roles in a large scale meth distribution conspiracy in southwest Missouri.

Originally in late April, while conducting an ongoing methamphetamine investigation, officers executed a search warrant at 44-year-old, Aurora native, Brian E. Hall‘s home and found 7lbs of meth, a 9mm handgun, $57,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia used for the distribution and sale of meth.

Two other defendants in this case – Jacqueline Aldrete Bojorquez, 28, and Jeffrey L. Hughley, 37 – arrived at Hall’s residence that same night and were taken into custody with Hall. The vehicle they arrived in was found by officers to be carrying 22lbs of meth in the trunk as well as another 9mm handgun.

The indictment handed down Tuesday replaces the federal complaint filed a few days after the search warrant on May 2nd.

Now, Hall, Bojorquez, and Hughley face charges of participating in a conspiracy to distribute meth in Barry County and elsewhere from January 1st to April 28th, 2022, said a release from US Attorney Teresa A. Moore’s Office.

Hall was also charged with one count of possessing meth with intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bojorquez and Hughley are charged together in one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team, the Barry County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office, and the Stone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office.