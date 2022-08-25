KANSAS (KSNW) – Whether they were taking fewer classes, switching to online, or canceling college plans altogether, many college students changed their educational plans over the coronavirus pandemic.

According to QuoteWizard, nearly 30% of potential students decided to not even go to college because of COVID-19, and nearly 50% of students in Montana, Tennesse, and eight other states.

In Kansas, 28% of students canceled college classes, 24% began taking online classes, 28% decided to take fewer classes, and 15% changed schools.

QuoteWizard found that one reason why so many students changed their college plans was due to a lack of health insurance. Nationwide, over 4.2 million people between the ages of 19-25 do not have health insurance. In 2020, there were 3.9 million.

How COVID-19 Changed College Plans

State% who canceled college plans% taking classes online/different format% taking fewer classes% who changed schools
Alabama24%26%13%14%
Alaska44%13%22%11%
Arizona30%36%15%5%
Arkansas32%13%16%2%
California17%68%27%13%
Colorado35%23%22%19%
Connecticut35%22%6%2%
Delaware47%17%24%4%
Florida31%31%24%4%
Georgia32%41%20%17%
Hawaii39%33%12%10%
Idaho22%42%28%10%
Illinois32%33%34%8%
Indiana32%30%23%2%
Iowa34%13%31%15%
Kansas28%24%28%15%
Kentucky26%48%13%4%
Louisiana25%19%11%0%
Maine30%67%23%1%
Maryland24%26%26%2%
Massachusetts36%24%22%5%
Michigan28%53%18%8%
Minnesota23%42%22%9%
Mississippi35%17%32%11%
Missouri27%36%18%4%
Montana53%23%8%13%
Nebraska32%20%22%4%
Nevada44%50%14%7%
New Hampshire29%17%20%7%
New Jersey36%20%17%5%
New Mexico41%28%17%3%
New York31%29%22%18%
North Carolina44%30%20%8%
North Dakota40%27%31%13%
Ohio34%23%6%7%
Oklahoma34%15%20%5%
Oregon24%42%21%6%
Pennsylvania28%26%34%17%
Rhode Island30%61%21%2%
South Carolina44%27%8%1%
South Dakota25%14%28%19%
Tennessee49%26%18%9%
Texas28%43%14%9%
Utah31%45%32%14%
Vermont16%25%51%11%
Virginia39%32%19%10%
Washington25%41%25%12%
West Virginia38%18%26%14%
Wisconsin19%28%16%2%
Wyoming41%22%27%11%
United States29%36%22%9%
Source: QuoteWizard

