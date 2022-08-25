KANSAS (KSNW) – Whether they were taking fewer classes, switching to online, or canceling college plans altogether, many college students changed their educational plans over the coronavirus pandemic.

According to QuoteWizard, nearly 30% of potential students decided to not even go to college because of COVID-19, and nearly 50% of students in Montana, Tennesse, and eight other states.

In Kansas, 28% of students canceled college classes, 24% began taking online classes, 28% decided to take fewer classes, and 15% changed schools.

QuoteWizard found that one reason why so many students changed their college plans was due to a lack of health insurance. Nationwide, over 4.2 million people between the ages of 19-25 do not have health insurance. In 2020, there were 3.9 million.

How COVID-19 Changed College Plans

State % who canceled college plans % taking classes online/different format % taking fewer classes % who changed schools Alabama 24% 26% 13% 14% Alaska 44% 13% 22% 11% Arizona 30% 36% 15% 5% Arkansas 32% 13% 16% 2% California 17% 68% 27% 13% Colorado 35% 23% 22% 19% Connecticut 35% 22% 6% 2% Delaware 47% 17% 24% 4% Florida 31% 31% 24% 4% Georgia 32% 41% 20% 17% Hawaii 39% 33% 12% 10% Idaho 22% 42% 28% 10% Illinois 32% 33% 34% 8% Indiana 32% 30% 23% 2% Iowa 34% 13% 31% 15% Kansas 28% 24% 28% 15% Kentucky 26% 48% 13% 4% Louisiana 25% 19% 11% 0% Maine 30% 67% 23% 1% Maryland 24% 26% 26% 2% Massachusetts 36% 24% 22% 5% Michigan 28% 53% 18% 8% Minnesota 23% 42% 22% 9% Mississippi 35% 17% 32% 11% Missouri 27% 36% 18% 4% Montana 53% 23% 8% 13% Nebraska 32% 20% 22% 4% Nevada 44% 50% 14% 7% New Hampshire 29% 17% 20% 7% New Jersey 36% 20% 17% 5% New Mexico 41% 28% 17% 3% New York 31% 29% 22% 18% North Carolina 44% 30% 20% 8% North Dakota 40% 27% 31% 13% Ohio 34% 23% 6% 7% Oklahoma 34% 15% 20% 5% Oregon 24% 42% 21% 6% Pennsylvania 28% 26% 34% 17% Rhode Island 30% 61% 21% 2% South Carolina 44% 27% 8% 1% South Dakota 25% 14% 28% 19% Tennessee 49% 26% 18% 9% Texas 28% 43% 14% 9% Utah 31% 45% 32% 14% Vermont 16% 25% 51% 11% Virginia 39% 32% 19% 10% Washington 25% 41% 25% 12% West Virginia 38% 18% 26% 14% Wisconsin 19% 28% 16% 2% Wyoming 41% 22% 27% 11% United States 29% 36% 22% 9% Source: QuoteWizard

QuoteWizard has also provided additional information and tips on how students can get and maintain health insurance, car insurance, and home/renters insurance. Click here to read more.