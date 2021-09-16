22-year-old Independence officer dies after being shot by suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police say a 22-year-old officer shot by a suspect Wednesday has since died from his injuries.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that this evening, Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans succumbed to his injuries and passed away,” the Independence Police Department said in a post on social media.

Madrid-Evans was shot by a suspect and critically injured during a call for service Wednesday. Police initially said he was critically injured.

The officer recently began his career with the department at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy on January 4 and graduated July 8.

After receiving his police commission, Madrid-Evans entered IPD’s Field Training Officer program, which he had been still in training.

Investigators said the shooting happened near E. 23rd Street and S. Northern Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Independence police received some type of tip that led them to a home in the neighborhood.

When the two officers arrived at the house, investigators said a man armed with a handgun met them. The man shot Madrid-Evans. The uninjured officer returned fire and hit the gunman.

The shooter, identified as 33-year-old Cody L. Harrison, of Gladstone, died from his injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, lead investigators on the police shooting, won’t say yet what that man was wanted for, only that it’s part of the investigation.