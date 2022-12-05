JOPLIN, Mo. — Christmas shopping can be tough to tackle for parents of a sick child, but you can help.

The “Ronald McDonald House of the Four States” has a wish list for needed items every month of the year.

But during the month of December, they also have a Christmas wish list.

If you can help out in either case, it will make a big difference in the lives of the people staying at the house that love built.

“So we bring the shopping to them, we have all the gifts on display that they can shop for their children, each other, whoever they need to in their family,” said Tara Horinek, Associate Dir., Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States.

The house is also hosting the 21st annual “Gift of Light, Gift of Love” project.

Horinek says the goal for this year’s campaign is $200,000, which she says is nearly at the 50 percent mark.

For more information on all of those efforts, you can visit the Ronald McDonald House website, here.