Roger Williams, named the 2022 Grand Marshal for the 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival

Carthage, Mo. – The Carthage Chamber of Commerce along with the Maple Leaf Committee has announced that the 2022 Grand Marshal for the 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival will be Mr. Roger Williams.

Mr. Williams served with the Carthage Fire Department beginning his career in 1978 and retired as Fire Chief in December of 2021.

A lifelong Carthage resident, Williams graduated from Carthage High School in 1975 and devoted his life and career to providing service to the community and honoring it with respect and compassion.

Williams has served in many roles with the Maple Leaf festivities, leading the parade with the Police, and many years helping with the Maple Leaf Pancake Feed and making sure everyone was safe during this major community event.

“I am very humbled and truly honored by the fact that people thought of me as a good choice for the Grand Marshal. It’s just another shining example why Carthage is a great place to live,” said Williams.

“We are truly excited to honor Mr. Williams to serve as our Maple Leaf Grand Marshal. His dedication for over 43 years of service to the Carthage community certainly deserves to be recognized,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber of Commerce President.

The 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival, Presented by Mercy Carthage Hospital will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 9:00 a.m.

This annual tradition will go back to it’s original format of going around the square and follow the same, nearly 2 mile route, it has followed for over 50 years.

Parade applications are currently being accepted and can be found on the Chambers website, which you can find HERE.